DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,706 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 1.2% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 641,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,777. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

