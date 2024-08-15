Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 616,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,117 shares.The stock last traded at $364.76 and had previously closed at $351.28.

The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average is $380.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.