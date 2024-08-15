Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.33. 5,733,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,171,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $115,157,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

