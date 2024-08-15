Desjardins Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.17.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.