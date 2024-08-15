Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $450,600.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $175.60.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

