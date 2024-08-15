Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $450,600.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $175.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
