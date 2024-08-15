Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of DMRC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

