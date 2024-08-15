Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,081 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

