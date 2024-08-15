Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 29.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 1,191,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

