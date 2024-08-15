Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,415 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

