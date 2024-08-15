Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.38) on Thursday. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 822.50 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,927 ($24.60). The company has a market cap of £491.09 million, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.76.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,966.70 ($11,448.80). In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.10) per share, with a total value of £6,237.60 ($7,964.25). Also, insider Sylvia Kerrigan acquired 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.13) per share, with a total value of £8,966.70 ($11,448.80). 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

