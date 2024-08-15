Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.