DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Increased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,044. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

