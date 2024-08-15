Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,411. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

