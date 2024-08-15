Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $128,128.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,166,140 shares in the company, valued at $177,138,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

DGICA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 431.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

