Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DEI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

