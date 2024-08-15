DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.36.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,458. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,606,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

