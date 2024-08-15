DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in July

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 826,493 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

KTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 125,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

