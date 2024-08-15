Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,119. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.