dYdX Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, dYdX has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $406.85 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.
dYdX Profile
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,312,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
