Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

