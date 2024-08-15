Eaton Cambridge Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 369,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

