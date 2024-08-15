Eaton Cambridge Inc. Purchases 18,215 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 1,775,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,674. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

