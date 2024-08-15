ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 87,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 125,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

ECARX Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

