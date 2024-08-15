Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

