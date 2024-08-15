Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.90. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,191. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.06.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

