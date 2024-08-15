Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and approximately $904,844.78 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,927,805 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.