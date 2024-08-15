Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 3.2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 21,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 422,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $850.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

