Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.56.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$49.62 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

