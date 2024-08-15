Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.