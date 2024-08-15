Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 2.3%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.62. 518,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,444,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

