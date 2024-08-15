Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

