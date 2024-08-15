Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27, reports. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 310,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 257.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

