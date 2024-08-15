Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,506. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $775,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,656,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock worth $3,057,633 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

