Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.55

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 283107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of C$86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

