Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,186 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 86,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

