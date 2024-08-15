Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 646,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,299. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

