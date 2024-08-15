Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.07. 52,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,601. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

