Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.90. The company had a trading volume of 856,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.