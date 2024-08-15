Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $44.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,616.94. The company had a trading volume of 88,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,693. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,817.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,686.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

