Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 13,412 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.35. 1,449,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,198. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $375.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

