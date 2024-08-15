Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 21,167 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,811,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -477.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

