Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,236 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNA traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
