Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,236 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.