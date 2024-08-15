Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,823 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.90. 815,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,326. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

