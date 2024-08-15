Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,083. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.03. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

