Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LYB stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,394. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

