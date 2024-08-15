Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.79. The company had a trading volume of 701,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

