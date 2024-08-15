Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,534 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.75% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,258 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.