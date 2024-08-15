EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 1,523,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,201,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.