Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

