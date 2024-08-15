Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after buying an additional 224,554 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.43. 84,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day moving average is $255.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

